8/18/2020 Update: Bridge Replacement Project Update in Delmar Township, Tioga County

8/18/2020 Update: Route 6 detour is lifted and the roadway is now open. The remainder of the work will be performed during daylight hours with single lane conditions and traffic being controlled with flagging. Both lanes of Route 6 will be open during overnight hours.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that from Sunday, August 9 to Tuesday, August 18, Route 6 in Delmar Township, Tioga County will be closed between T-483 (Himboldt Road) and T-485 (Wolf Run Road) due to the ongoing bridge replacement project. The bridge, which spans a tributary to Marsh Creek is located one mile north of Wellsboro and one mile south of the intersection of Route 287 and Route 6.

The following detours will be in place.

Car detour routes include: • Route 287 car detour will use Route 4035 (Catlin Hollow Road) and Route 4002 (Charleston Road).

• Route 6 car detour will use Route 362 / 660 and Route 287.

Truck detour routes include: • Route 287 and Route 6 will use Route 362 / 660 and Route 287.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $655,556 bridge replacement project.

Work is expected to be completed on the bridge project by Saturday, August 22, 2020, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 , or at magbaker@pa.gov. ###