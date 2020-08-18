Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Liberty Memorial Bridge scheduled for inspection Thursday

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will begin a bridge inspection on the Liberty Memorial Bridge on I-94 Business Loop in Bismarck beginning Thursday, August 20. The inspection will take place from approximately 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.

During the inspection, a lane reduction will be in place, one direction at a time, beginning on the westbound lanes.

The bridge inspection is expected to be completed on Tuesday, August 25.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

