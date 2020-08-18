Townships Utilize Max Spann’s Online Services to Sell Real Estate at Auction
Government Surplus Real Estate Sales
Blairstown and Franklin are two of the most scenic towns in New Jersey. ”NEW JERSEY, USA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residential and Commercial lots throughout Franklin Borough, Sussex County, NJ and Blairstown, Warren County, NJ will be going up for Auction! Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Co. has scheduled the online only auction to conclude Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
— Nally Steeves, Senior Project Manager
During this pandemic period, government agencies are seeking safe, effective means to sell their real estate thereby raising much needed revenue in these challenging times. Max Spann’s all online virtual auction program is the perfect solution. All interface with the public is done through digital dissemination of Property Information packages, virtual instructional seminars and on-line only auctions. So far this year Max Spann has successfully sold dozens of properties for 11 municipalities to much acclaim.
Nine residential lots and one commercial lot will be sold separately, by order of Franklin Borough in Sussex County, NJ. The ten lots include large wooded parcels, building lots, and a five-acre farmette.
Six residential lots ranging from 1.2 to 6.3+/- acres will also be sold separately by order of the Township of Blairstown in Warren County, NJ.
Several of the lots are perfect for neighbors to add acreage to their existing real estate, others are ready to build residential and commercial sites. Visit www.maxspann.com today to review the lists of properties and register for the Property Information Packages.
