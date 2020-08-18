MDC invites people to learn about hummingbirds at Aug. 25 virtual program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – This is the time of year when ruby-throated hummingbirds gather in abundance around feeders. They’re feeding ravenously to get energy for a long migratory road trip.

People can learn more about the fall migration hummingbirds make at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “A Hummingbird’s Journey South.” This online program will be from 10-10:30 a.m. on Aug. 25 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174120

Ruby-throated hummingbirds spend their winters in southern Mexico and Central America. The birds people see feeding around their feeders now are storing up energy for this long flight south.

That makes now a great time to feed hummingbirds – both from the viewpoint of birds that need all the food they can get and from humans who enjoy seeing these tiny, darting creatures. Feeding hummingbirds involves a simple set-up and the ingredients to put in a feeder – four parts water to one part sugar – is very affordable. In the weeks ahead, local hummingbird populations will be swelled and/or replaced by migrating hummingbirds coming in from the north that are just as hungry. The bottom line to all this is that, from mid-August into October, there will be a lot of action at Missouri’s hummingbird feeders. Jamie Koehler, the assistant manager of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, will have information on hummingbird migration and helpful tips on feeding hummingbirds.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.