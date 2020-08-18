I-229 Exit Closures

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, August 18, 2020 Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says northbound I-229 between the Cliff Avenue and 10th Street exits will be closed tonight and tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 18, and Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The interstate closure is for removing existing sidewalk and barrier over the driving lanes on the 26th Street bridge over I-229. Traffic will be diverted off I-229 at the Cliff Avenue and 10th Street exits.

The new structure at the 26th Street exit is part of the $36.5 million project being completed on I-229 & 26th Street.

Completion date for this project is Nov. 13, 2020.

The prime contractor on this is D&G Concrete Construction of Sioux Falls.

For complete road construction information, visit https://safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.

