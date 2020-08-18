CFO Jimmy Patronis Speaks to the Kissimmee Chamber of Commerce

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis held a video conference with the Kissimmee Chamber of Commerce to give insight on issues including COVID-19 response and recovery, business liability protections, and the state of Florida’s fiscal health and economy. CFO Patronis served on the Executive Committee of Governor Ron DeSantis’s Re-Open Florida Task Force.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “I was excited to join the Kissimmee Chamber of Commerce today to discuss important issues impacting our state and the Central Florida business community as we work together to safely re-open Florida in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a former small business-owner myself, I’m dedicated to supporting Florida’s small businesses. I outlined my pursuit of vital legislation next year to take away incentives for lawyers to engage in predatory ‘sue and settle’ tactics and shield our small businesses from liability for COVID-19 related claims. We can’t allow our state’s recovery to be inhibited by the continuous threat of lawsuits that will put people out of business and inevitably jack up insurance rates for people who are trying to make an honest living.

“It was great to hear directly from local Chamber leadership today and address their questions and concerns related to COVID-19 recovery. Thank you to the team at the Kissimmee Chamber of Commerce for working to help us build a better, stronger Florida.”

