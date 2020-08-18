Norris Brook Road Partnership Project Completed

​Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Seneca Resources today announce the completion of a partnership project on Route 4014 (Norris Brook Road) project in Middlebury Township, Tioga County.

The 3.25-mile project, completed in June, widened Norris Brook Road at the intersection of Route 287. Work included a structural overlay of the entire route by a PennDOT regional paving crew with some isolated widening throughout the roadway from Seneca Resources’ contractor. The contractor completed intersection improvement at the intersection with Route 287 to facilitate better and safer access by longer vehicles.

The $1,045,730 project cost was split evenly between Seneca Resources and PennDOT’s Montoursville-based District 3.

Work on this project was in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which included protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Seneca Resources Company, LLC, the exploration and production segment of National Fuel Gas Company, explores for and develops natural gas and oil reserves in California and Appalachia. Additional information about Seneca and National Fuel Gas Company is available at http://www.nationalfuelgas.com or through the Company's investor information service at 1-800-334-2188 . MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

