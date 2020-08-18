Westbound Business Loop 376 Ramp Opens at Thorn Run Interchange Today in Moon Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the opening of the new westbound Business Loop 376 off-ramp at the Thorn Run Interchange (Robert E. Harper Interchange) in Moon Township, Allegheny County.

At approximately 3 p.m. today, Tuesday, August 18 the newly constructed westbound Business Loop 376 off-ramp at the Thorn Run Interchange will open to traffic. The westbound off-ramp was closed to traffic in late January 2020. Additionally, the traffic signals at the Coraopolis Heights Road and Cherrington Parkway intersection will be activated.

Traffic restrictions on the project are expected to conclude by the end of August. However, highway lighting installation work requiring lane restrictions will begin in late September.

The new ramp is part of the $9.42 million project which also includes ramp construction, widening, traffic signal installation, drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, curb and sidewalk repairs, and structure work at the interchange near Coraopolis Heights Road, Thorn Run Road Extension, and Cherrington Parkway.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #