Worthington Mill Road to Close Next Week for Subsurface Test Borings in Northampton and Wrightstown Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Worthington Mill Road is scheduled to close next week between Twinning Road and Swamp Road in Northampton and Wrightstown townships, Bucks County on Monday, August 24, through Friday, August 28, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, for subsurface test borings, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, Worthington Mill Road motorists will be directed to use Swamp Road and Route 232 (Second Street Pike).

Local access will be maintained up to the work zone. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the area because backups and delays may occur.

For a list of all road work and other construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

