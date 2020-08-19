Fandom Sports Announces Appointment of CSO and CTO
Fandom Sports Media Corp. (OTCQB:FDMSF)VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM, OTCQB: FDMSF, Frankfurt: TQ43), (“Fandom Sports” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has retained Mr. Christian Gravel as chief strategy officer (CSO) and Mr. Stan Yazhemsky as chief technology officer (CTO).
Gravel is a co-founder of Intellect Dynamics™. Gravel is focused on delivering Intellect Dynamics’ vision by developing profitable technology solutions and services with a focus on near real-time analytics, artificial intelligence, business process automation, and decision support. Bridging the gap between technology and neuroscience, Gravel is a frequent speaker at Big Data and Machine Learning events. He has worked collaboratively with the York University School of Continuing Studies to develop the Certificate in Machine Learning -- an innovative new continuing education program designed to address an urgent talent shortage in the field of data science.
Yazhemsky is also a Co-Founder of Intellect Dynamics™. Yazhemsky is a hands-on problem-solver with a passion for Expert Systems, AI, and technology. He is skilled in grasping the big picture, conceptualizing, developing, and implementing AI-driven solutions. Yazhemsky’s military and law enforcement background spanning over 15 years saw him serve in various roles such as pilot, flight instructor, intelligence officer and gives him a unique perspective on designing viable solutions and managing effective teams. Yazhemsky holds the degree of Master of Applied Science (MASc) in Control Systems Engineering.
Gravel and Yazhemsky will oversee the team that has had many significant breakthroughs in the field of Expert Systems, Artificial Intelligence, and general-purpose learning. With a wide variety of industry experience in Healthcare, Fintech, Automotive, Manufacturing, and Managed Services, Intellect Dynamics™ has created multiple solutions for large international companies and governments including the states of New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Hawaii, the Province of Ontario, and the Government of Singapore.
“Stan and I are proud to join the all-star team at Fandom Sports. The size and scope of the opportunities in hand coupled with the skillset and expertise we have successfully deployed across numerous disparate verticals lead us to strongly believe that we are well-positioned to lead a paradigm shift in Esports verticals. Our proven tech and platform combined with Fandom’s team’s capabilities will revolutionize the way people interact with Esports data,” Gravel said.
Stock Options
Gravel and Yazhemsky have each been granted 100,000 performance incentive stock options at a price of $0.24. The options vest immediately and are valid for a term of 60 months.
“PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED.”
Fandom Sports Media is an Esports entertainment company that aggregates, curates, and produces unique fan-focused content.
