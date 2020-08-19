Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC Endorses President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for Re-Election

Cites President’s Strong Support for Law Enforcement

The President and Vice President are unwavering friends and supporters of law enforcement, and America needs them now more than ever before.” — Sam Peters

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC announces that it is endorsing the team of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for re-election. Sam Peters, founder of the Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC, cited the Trump/Pence Administration’s unwavering support for law enforcement as it comes under an unprecedented attack by the radical left with calls to defund police. Peters noted that since the Trump/Pence Administration took office in 2017, it has had a target on its back with liberal pundits in the mainstream media and socialist democrats across the country taking aim with a nonstop barrage of lies and scandals. Yet despite this, the Administration has shown respect to the rule of law and those who enforce it. As the radical left attacks law enforcement officers and calls for the abolishment of law enforcement agencies, the President and Vice President have remained steadfast supporters and defenders of law enforcement, Peters noted. Peters said that with law enforcement under attack by Marxist organizations and the Democratic Party held captive by these groups, it is critical that President Trump and Vice President Pence be re-elected for law-abiding citizens and the rule of law. Peters said that a Biden presidency would perpetuate across America what we are seeing in Portland and Seattle.

“The Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC strongly and unequivocally endorses President Trump and Vice President Pence for re-election,” said Sam Peters, founder of the Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC. “This Administration has demonstrated the leadership needed to keep Americans safe. The President and Vice President are unwavering friends and supporters of law enforcement, and America needs them now more than ever before.

“Without the Trump/Pence team, America will see activities like Seattle’s CHOP or Portland’s daily riots in more and more of our beautiful cities,” continued Peters. “Without President Trump and Vice President Pence in office, the Marxist progressives will abolish the police, and no law abiding American will be safe. Minneapolis voted to abolish the police, and we are already seeing that their city council is advising citizens to just give criminals what they want. This is not what America stands for or was built on and the Trump/Pence Administration believes it too.”

The Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC will raise money to support pro-law enforcement candidates and causes while targeting for removal those elected officials that do not support the rule of law. Peters believes this is critical as law enforcement officers around the nation are under an unrelenting, and too often literal, assault by leftist organizations calling to defund and abolish police departments. As progressive and weak politicians acquiesce in this onslaught, crime rates have soared with innocent citizens and law enforcement officers the victims. Peters believes that, now more than ever, it is essential to elect representation that supports law enforcement, the rule of law, and the safety and protection of citizens and business owners.

Peters is a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force and former Law Enforcement Officer. He served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Panama, and Korea. He earned the Bronze Star for efforts in Afghanistan.

After his service to our nation, Peters led a Fortune 500 company’s largest geographical region and was responsible for nearly $100 million in annual revenue. Peters founded Peters Family Insurance, a “Best of Las Vegas” winner, with two locations in Las Vegas. Peters holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Park University, a Master of Science in Administration, with focus on law, through Central Michigan University, and a Graduate Level Certificate in Organizational Finance from the University of Maryland University College. He is also a graduate of the Air Force’s Air Command and Staff College.

