Jackson County Resident Pleads Guilty to Theft

GAINESBORO, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Johnny Stafford pleading guilty Monday to one felony count of theft. The theft charge for Stafford, age 26, is related to his underreporting the price of three vehicles and one boat at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office.

Judge Brody Kane accepted Stafford’s guilty plea, granted judicial diversion, and sentenced Stafford to one-year supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay $2,329 in restitution.

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions for accountability of fraudulent actors,” Revenue Special Investigations Director Tommy Sneed said. “This guilty plea underscores the department’s efforts to ensure for a level playing field for all citizens and a fair administration of Tennessee’s tax laws.”

The department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Tom Thompson Jr.’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

