M-86 repaving starts Monday near Centreville

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

COUNTY: St. Joseph

HIGHWAY: M-86

CLOSEST CITY : Centreville

START DATE: Monday, Aug. 24, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resurfacing 5 miles of M-86 from Industrial Parkway to Eleanor Drive, and from east of Shimmel Road to M-66. The $646,000 investment includes hot-mix asphalt cold milling and resurfacing, pavement markings and corrugation replacement.

For project details and map, visit Mi Drive.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will improve safety and ride quality for motorists, and it will extend the life of the roadway.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures with traffic regulators.