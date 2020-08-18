M-86 repaving starts Monday near Centreville
COUNTY: St. Joseph
HIGHWAY: M-86
CLOSEST
START DATE: Monday, Aug. 24, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resurfacing 5 miles of M-86 from Industrial Parkway to Eleanor Drive, and from east of Shimmel Road to M-66. The $646,000 investment includes hot-mix asphalt cold milling and resurfacing, pavement markings and corrugation replacement.
For project details and map, visit Mi Drive.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will improve safety and ride quality for motorists, and it will extend the life of the roadway.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures with traffic regulators.