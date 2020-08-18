PennDOT Announces Winner in Philadelphia Region’s Middle School Safety Drawing Contest

King of Prussia, PA – The Philadelphia Region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 Middle School Safety Drawing Contest which promotes transportation safety and fosters appreciation for school art programs and student creativity.

The winner is Lorya Xu from Charles F. Patton Middle School in Kennett Square, Chester County. Lorya is named PennDOT’s District 6 Middle School Safety Ambassador for 2020. The runner up is Lema Mustafa from Wilson Middle School in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Region students were asked to submit drawings focused on saving lives and keeping bicyclists, motorists, and pedestrians safe. The drawing contest is a community outreach program open to all middle school students, grades 5 through 8, in PennDOT District 6, serving Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties.

The 2020 theme, bike safety, was chosen to draw attention to bicycle safety for cyclists and motorists during a time when social distancing is important, and many bicyclists are out enjoying the outdoors.

More information about District 6’s Middle School Drawing Contest can be found on our website at https://rebrand.ly/PennDOT6/DrawingContest. To learn more about PennDOT safety initiatives visit www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

Editor’s Note: Pictures of the winning drawings are attached.

# # #

(Lorya Xu's drawing, Charles F. Patton Middle School in Kennett Square, Chester County}

(Lema Mustafa's drawing, Wilson Middle School, Philadelphia)