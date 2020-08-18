CUDDLY INC. NAMES BRITTNEY LATINI TO VICE PRESIDENT OF DIGITAL MARKETING AND eCOMMERCE
Brittney Latini was named to the newly created position of Vice President of Digital Marketing and eCommerce for CUDDLY INC.
I’m honored to be joining such a forward-thinking company and look forward to contributing my expertise to helping save the lives of countless animals worldwide”SEAL BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Digital Transformation Leader Will Continue to Expand the Animal Welfare Fundraising and Wishlist Platform
— Brittney Latini
In her new role, Latini will be responsible for leading donor acquisition marketing and supply chain partnerships.
As a digital transformation leader with a diverse background in agency, brand, digital and eCommerce, Latini has been helping brands grow online for over 12 years. She joins CUDDLY from CANIDAE Pet Foods where she served as Senior Manager of Digital Marketing & eCommerce. During her tenure, she developed and scaled the company’s multi-million dollar eCommerce channel with retail partnerships that included Amazon, Chewy, Petco and PetSmart.
“I’m honored to be joining such a forward-thinking company and look forward to contributing my expertise to helping save the lives of countless animals worldwide,” stated Latini.
“We are thrilled to welcome Brittney to our executive team. With her leadership and expansive background, we are able to continue to improve and increase our donor marketing efforts, thereby helping our sheltering partners gain access to much needed funds and products as they work tirelessly to serve the animals in their care,” commented Hussey.
About CUDDLY
CUDDLY is a fundraising and wishlist platform dedicated to helping animal organizations worldwide, while supporting over 2,000 non-profit animal shelters across the United States. The for-good startup seeks to help all animals find a healthy life and a loving home. Through CUDDLY, animal lovers can purchase and give in a modern, transparent way, via online shops, gift registries and monetary donations. CUDDLY also provides fundraising and marketing support, as well as valuable community business tools, to help support the important initiatives of animal welfare organizations. For more information, please visit cuddly.com.
