BriskNPosh Was Featured In Metrosource Magazine and A New Service Is Here

In August, BriskNPosh has been featured in the 30th anniversary issue of Metrosource Magazine and have released a brand-new service called Brow Lamination.

Natalia Romaneko

BriskNPosh, LLC.

132 Crosby St. Ste. 8E New York, NY 10012

+1-212-433-4477

BriskNPosh was recently featured in Metrosource magazine, one of the premiere upscale publications within the LBGTQ community. Based in California, Metrosource is “committed to presenting the vibrant lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community with ideas, resources and events to enhance their lives.”

The entire BriskNPosh team is proud to be recognized by this popular publication. Natalia Romanenko shared that her staff is “looking forward to reaching new clients who are interested in a personalized esthetics experience like none other.”

The innovative BriskNPosh salon is now offering a brand-new service to residents of NYC and beyond. The SoHo location’s team is proud to announce that brow lamination appointments are now available.

This new service offering joins the salon’s already impressive list of options, including laser hair removal with the Alma Soprano Ice machine, full-body waxing, eyebrow threading, eyebrow and lash tinting, and microdermabrasion.

Brow lamination is a painless three-step process that leaves eyebrows looking fuller and glossier for about 90 days. BriskNPosh is excited to be ahead-of-the-curve in offering this must-try new beauty treatment to customers.

Owner and founder Natalia Romanenko, who has been featured as an expert in hair removal in GQ, The New York Post, and Allure, stated, “We are excited to offer brow lamination to all of our clients who are looking to enhance their appearance. This is a simple way to elevate your everyday style without even wearing make-up!”

Schedule an appointment with BriskNPosh online at https://www.brisknposh.com/. You can also reach the salon by phone at +1-212-433-4477 or email the BriskNPosh team at info@brisknposh.com.



About BriskNPosh: Founded by esthetics expert Natalia Romanenko, BriskNPosh is an innovative salon that provides waxing and beauty treatments in the New York City area. The mission of the BriskNPosh team is to create an aesthetic community that is inclusive, diverse, and actively trying to shift the public viewpoint of hair removal from something painful to something essential and fun.