MDC to offer online kids' program about butterflies Aug. 22

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – A butterfly’s attractive colors, valuable pollination skills and interesting life cycle makes this insect an interesting part of Missouri’s outdoor world – and a perfect character for a puppet show.

With the help of a puppet friend, children can learn more about butterflies in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) “Flutter and Fly,” a free virtual program from 10-10:30 a.m. on Aug. 22. This online program, which is designed for ages 6 and under, is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. A puppet will help kids explore the fascinating metamorphosis butterflies go through and will also discuss the benefits they provide to humans. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173932

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

