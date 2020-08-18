Pulse Oximeter Market Size to Reach Revenues of $2.8 Billion by 2025 – Arizton

The pulse oximeter market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019–2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The global pulse oximeter market is growing at a faster rate at a CAGR of over 9%, during the forecast period due to the rising patient population that has increased the adoption of pulse oximeters for treatment purposes.

2. Fingertip pulse oximeters are expected to grow with an absolute growth of over 72% during the forecast period.

3. Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of approximately 12% and the highest absolute growth of around 97%, during 2019-2025.

4. Vendors need to strategically focus on the development and commercial launches of advanced pulse oximeter products. Also, the increasing adoption of the pulse oximeter in home healthcare settings is contributing to the market growth. Home healthcare facility are likely to grow with a CAGR of around 10% by 2025.

5. The sale of fingertip pulse oximeters has witnessed a significant spike in the first week of March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

6. Wearable pulse oximeters are an advanced technology that enables patient movement and track their saturated oxygen level while performing their daily activities.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, end-users, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 35 other vendors

Pulse Oximeter Market – Segmentation

• Handheld devices were the second major segment with a market share of over 31% in 2019. They are preferred for long-term monitoring of the patient. The device is preferred in hospitals in developing countries, wherein the number of patients is high. They are used by adults and children suffering from chronic illnesses such as congestive heart failure, anemia, lung cancer, heart attacks, respiratory conditions such as COPD, asthma, and sleep apnea.

• In 2019, the hospital end-user segment accounted for over 56% in the pulse oximeter market shares. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of hospital admissions with pneumonia and shortening of breath, and reduced oxygen levels in blood has increased. Hence, this has increased the demand for pulse oximeter in hospitals.

• The home healthcare settings segment is growing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The use of pulse oximetry at home has increased over the last 20 years with the growing aging population and the increasing incidence of respiratory and cardiac diseases.

Pulse Oximeter Market by Products

• Fingertip

• Handheld

• Table-top/Bedside

• Wrist-worn

Pulse Oximeter Market by End-users

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Home Healthcare Settings

• Others

Pulse Oximeter Market – Dynamics

The wrist-worn pulse oximeter is an advanced pulse oximeter that has been developed to measure blood oxygen level and pulse rate without any finger movement, as in the case of fingertip pulse oximeters. The wrist-worn pulse oximeter is built with a reflectance oximetry sensor, which consists of light-emitting diodes and photodiode light detectors located side by side. This reflectance oximetry sensor is covered with an optical element with micro structured surface designed to modulate photon propagation beneath the skin tissue so that the photoplethysmogram signals of reflected lights or backscattered lights detected by the photodetector are, therefore, enhanced. A wrist blood oxygen monitor is a popular choice for both athletes performing at high altitudes, such as climbers, mountain bike riders and sports pilots, and home-care patients suffering breathing difficulties due to COPD, sleep apnea, asthma and other lung problems.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Upsurge in COVID-19 Pandemic Positive Cases

• Increasing Demand for Integration of Remote Patient Monitoring Platforms & Pulse Oximeters

• Favorable Patient Demographics

• High Demand for Handheld & Fingertip Pulse Oximeters

Pulse Oximeter Market – Geography

North America dominated the market in 2019. The presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, strict regulations for pulse oximeter at healthcare facilities, and high adoption of advanced pulse oximeter are among the primary factors contributing to the dominance of the region. North America is expected to hold a prominent share in the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased prevalence of diseases among the population, owing to their sedentary lifestyles.

Pulse Oximeter Market by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

Prominent Vendors

• Medtronic

• Masimo

• Koninklijke Philips

• Nonin Medical

• NIHON KOHDEN

• Smiths Medical

Other Prominent Vendors

• Acare Technology

• Contec Medical Systems

• COMED

• MEDPLANT

• Heal Force Bio-Meditech Holdings

• medical Econet

• Microlife

• ARKY

• Advanced Instrumentations

• CA-MI

• Meditech

• Shanghai Berry Electronic Technology

• AVI Healthcare

• Recorders & Medicare Systems (RMS)

• Shanxi Jerry Medical Instrument

• Shenzhen Creative Industry

• Devon Medical Products

• Sunset Healthcare Solutions

• Compass Health Brands

• IN4 Technology

• Progetti

• Vyaire Medical

• HUM Society for Homecare and Medical Technology

• Oxitone Medical

• Bitmos

• Beijing Choice Electronic Technology

• Mediaid

• RADIMED

• Shenzhen Unicare Electronic

• COMDEK

• Medlab Clinical

• Charmcare

• GETEMED Medical and Information Technology

• Nureca

• Maxtec

