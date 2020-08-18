ProScribe Has Earned A Place On The Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List For The 3rd Year In A Row
ProScribe is the nation's largest privately held medical scribe company and provides both on-site and virtual medical scribe services.
We are honored to appear on the Inc. 5000 list again. In 2019, we experienced healthy growth in customers using scribes for the first time and those transitioning from underperforming scribe programs.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProScribe has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as the nation's 3,132nd fasting-growing private company, making this the 3rd consecutive year ProScribe has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list. For the last 10 years, ProScribe has provided a cost effective documentation solution that enables healthcare providers to put the focus back on their patients and improve productivity while decreasing burnout.
— Toby Mulligan, CEO
ProScribe is the nation's largest privately held medical scribe company and provides both on-site and virtual medical scribe services. With over 2,000 employees in 35 states, ProScribe is one of the only scribe companies that can rollout onsite and virtual scribes across the nation.
ProScribe continues to implement and transition programs as healthcare providers seek a trusted medical scribe vendor to provide reliable, high-level medical scribe services. It is ProScribe’s top priority to maintain 99.8% shift coverage and ensure all medical scribes are properly trained, ready to support healthcare providers during patient encounters. The company’s focus on delivering excellent customer service and partnering with clients as their needs evolve has resulted in 95% client retention.
Visit www.inc.com/inc5000/2020 for a complete list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America.
About ProScribe
With over 2,000 on-site and virtual medical scribes operating across the nation, ProScribe is the recognized leader in providing the highest quality trained on-site and virtual medical scribes. Our innovative recruitment, training and quality assurance programs have successfully proven to increase physician productivity, patient satisfaction and improve physicians' quality of life in a wide variety of practice settings.
