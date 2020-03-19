ProScribe In-person and Virtual Documentation Services During COVID-19

Health providers are already overburdened with documentation challenges. The complexities of practicing medicine during a pandemic and loss of on-site personnel can exacerbate this situation.” — Chief Medical Officer Tim Taylor

UNITED STATES, March 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProScribe is the recognized leader in providing the highest quality trained on-site and virtual medical scribes. Founded in 2010, ProScribe employs 2,500 scribes across the nation, covering over 99.8% of 1.5 million hours annually. As hospitals and clinics prepare for certain contingency work arrangements in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, ProScribe offers a US-based virtual workforce solution to solve medical documentation issues created by absenteeism, surges in census and related increases in documentation. ProScribe Virtual Scribes can document in-person patient encounters or those seen via TeleHealth platforms.“Health providers are already overburdened with documentation challenges. The complexities of practicing medicine during a pandemic and loss of on-site personnel can exacerbate this situation,” said Chief Medical Officer Tim Taylor. “ProScribe utilizes a HIPAA compliant virtual technology platform that enables our team to prepare for patient visits, document patient visits, and coordinate subsequent documentation. Typically, our system works with existing equipment allowing ProScribe to document directly into the site’s electronic health record.”“Obviously, this is a very challenging time for our country. Our Virtual Scribes are a low cost solution to expanding the number of patients treated by providers while operating in a remote location.” stated ProScribe CEO Toby Mulligan. “We have experience taking over on-site scribe programs and rolling out services to large physician groups. We stand ready to help our country’s healthcare providers.”Please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-991-1773 or info@proscribemd.comAbout ProScribeProScribe is the nation’s fastest growing privately held medical scribe company and provides both on-site and virtual medical scribe services. Our innovative recruitment, training and quality assurance programs have successfully proven to increase physician productivity, patient satisfaction and improve physicians’ quality of life in a wide variety of practice settings.



