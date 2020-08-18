Extendable tent aptly named the XTENT is the latest launch from Crua Outdoors
The first-of-its-kind height-extendable tent launches today on Kickstarter.
We are proud to introduce the world’s first height extendable tent to our lineup. We wanted to make sure you could stand up in the XTENT while ensuring our values of comfort and durability remained.”SARANAC LAKE, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Crua Outdoors announced the launch of their XTENT, an extendable tent that adds 19 inches to the original height of the tent with its extendable canopy. The XTENT design makes it easy to go from a 60-inch-tall tent to a 79-inch-tall tent with a simple push of a button. The additional height gives plenty of room to move around and stand up, making it convenient for those who want to change their clothes, avoid cramping and bumping or simply stretch their legs.
— Derek O’Sullivan, founder and CEO of Crua Outdoors
“We are proud to introduce the world’s first height extendable tent to our lineup. After two years of development, we have made sure the XTENT is perfect for relaxing outdoors, no matter the weather, in combination with its ability to extend the height. Not only did we want to make sure that you can stand up in the XTENT, but we also wanted to ensure that our core values of comfort and durability remained,” said Crua founder and CEO Derek O’Sullivan.
The XTENT comes in a two and three-person version making it a great option for families, couples or individuals looking for a little more room to move about. After two years in the making, this tent finds the perfect balance for warm and cool weather. For hot summer days, the removable flysheet reveals a completely enclosable bug mess to let air move through the tent while enjoying the outdoors, free of pesky bugs. At night, the XTENT makes it easy for families to stargaze and fall right asleep under the night sky.
More features include:
• Extendable porch
• Fully waterproof
• Insulated with the Crua Cocoon Inner
• Connectable to other XTENTs
• Convenient pockets
• LED lighting
• Rainwater harvesting
The XTENT is available exclusively through Kickstarter from now until the end of September. Like many of Crua’s other crowdfunding campaigns, this Kickstarter campaign allows funders access to a full-kit with early bird pricing, starting at $250.
To schedule an interview, please contact Emma Dimock at (207) 620-9072. For more information, please visit CruaOutdoors.com.
###
About Crua Outdoors
Crua Outdoors, with headquarters in Ireland and a U.S. location in Saranac Lake, New York, was founded in 2015. Crua’s founders knew there had to be a better way of getting a good night's sleep in the great outdoors. They needed a tent that was more than a tent; that was a comfortable refuge that would be warm in the winter and cool in the summer—introducing the revolutionary Crua range of high-quality insulated tents. They believe that great ideas happen when you wake up shivering in the dead of night in the west of Ireland.
Crua™ was founded by Derek O'Sullivan, an Irishman with years of experience in camping and trekking outdoors. Crua in Gaelic also means “forgiving,” in the sense of being easy to manage or use. All of their tents are built to provide the most comfortable, quietest night's sleep you'll experience outside your own bedroom. When you sleep well, you camp well.
Emma Dimock
Marshall Communications, on behalf of Crua Outdoors
+1 207-620-9072
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter