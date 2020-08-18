Stonehill Vice President Nominated for 40 Under 40 Award

Stonehill is pleased to announce its Vice President, Teddi Barber, has been nominated for the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Award.

Teddi Barber is an integral component to the success of the firm. The Stonehill team congratulates Ms. Barber on this well-deserved honor and recognition.” — Doug Pace, Founder and CEO of Stonehill

TAMPA, FL, USA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill is pleased to announce its Vice President, Teddi Barber, has been nominated for the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Award. The 40 Under 40 Awards is a staple recognition in the Tampa Bay community. The awards ceremony will take place at Armature Works on October 23, 2020 and will be profiled in a special section of the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

The competition for the 40 under 40 Awards gets tougher every year as Tampa Bay continues to grow top talent in the community. The Tampa Bay Business Journal created the 40 under 40 Awards program to recognize the top “rising stars” under 40 years old. Candidates are judged on who best exemplify business success, community involvement, leadership abilities, and a strong influential impact.

As Vice President of Stonehill, Teddi Barber embodies the vision of the enterprise in its efforts to inject entrepreneurial agility and innovation to her client’s portfolios. Prior to joining Stonehill, Teddi served as part of the corporate management team for Shriners Hospitals for Children®, where she managed the organization’s largest division at its international headquarters. For more than seven years, her sphere of influence spanned corporate financial, leadership of large-scaled programs directed at value generation and financial risk reduction, contracting/negotiations and identifying cross-synergistic opportunities for high return yields. Teddi is a noted speaker on strategic vision, cultural change, and business agility. She is passionate about investing her time and energy in serving philanthropic organizations in the Tampa Bay community and mentoring young professionals as they embark on their career journey.

“Teddi Barber is an integral component to the success of the firm” said Doug Pace, Founder and CEO of Stonehill. “The Stonehill team congratulates Ms. Barber on this well-deserved honor and recognition.”

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, business intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.

