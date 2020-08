Military Experts join the Speaker Line-up for the Virtual Military Robotics & Autonomous Systems Conference in 2 Weeks

Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems 2020 - Virtual Conference

SMi Reports: Two new military experts from the British Army and US Army are set to present at the Virtual Conference in September.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration will soon be closing for Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems , taking place in just TWO weeks' time on the 2nd-3rd September 2020. This is anticipated to have the largest number of attendees the event has ever seen with over 120 military and commercial organisations joining virtually.The highly anticipated event has seen a recent surge in registrations from: DSTL, UK MoD, British Army, Finnish Defence Forces, Department of Defence of Australia and many more.As the only conference specifically dedicated to robotics in the land environment attracting senior RAS decision-makers, operators, and experts worldwide, this virtual meeting is one not to miss. Register at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr13 (All attendance by military and government will be free of charge and other delegates can join for only £499)With only two weeks until the conference, there are still additions to the agenda which shows the excitement for the upcoming event. SMi Group are pleased to announce two new speakers from the British Army and US Army, presentations include:Lieutenant Colonel Iain Lamont, SO1 Robotics and Autonomous Systems, British Army will be presenting on ‘The Future of British Army Robotics and Autonomous Systems’, discussing:• Strategic opportunities from RAS• British Army RAS development projects• Plans for testing and integrationLieutenant Colonel Chris Orlowski, Product Manager Robotic Combat Vehicles, PEO Ground Combat Systems, US Army will be presenting on ‘Pursuing Remote Control Fighting Vehicles: Robotic Combat Vehicle Update’, discussing:• Progress of the Robotic Combat Vehicles team in creating a robotic vehicle capability for the Warfighter and priorities for the future• Where the RCVs will operate in brigade combat teams and their role in supporting manoeuvre formations• Overcoming ground navigation limitations to enable the RCV to fulfil its roleBenefits of using SMi Group’s Virtual Conference Platform:See the Event Overview; Access the Show Guide; View the conference content sessions, meetings, and networking socials; Manage a Personal Agenda; View and Connect with other attendees; Browse the Exhibition Booths, arrange meetings with Sponsors and attend Social Sessions; Get access to all Media Partners; Chat with fellow attendees; and many more.Interested parties can find information regarding SMi Group’s new Virtual Conference Platform and what benefits it provides being a speaker, sponsor or delegate at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr13 Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems2nd-3rd September 2020Virtual EventSponsors & Exhibitors: Lockheed Martin, Milrem Robotics, QinetiQ, Rheinmetall Canada and Rowden Technologies--------END--------About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk