IoT Worlds joins Must initiative to create Digital marketplace for Smart Home technologies

Must Virtual Trade Show "Smart Home Trends" 22 to 25 of September

PARIS, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Must, the matchmaking platform, designed to promote B2B networking and exchanges in the High-tech ecosystem, and IoT Worlds (www.iotworlds.com), the IoT full stop that provides cutting edge IoT marketing, engineering and management services, announce their collaboration to build a digital market place ecosystem for Smart and connected home. The organization of the first virtual trade show “Smart Home Trends” to be launched on 22-25 September using “Must Virtual Exhibition ”platform will be the first stone to build Smart &connected Home Technologies Digital Market Place. It will be a place for innovation, available anytime everywhere to Smart & Connected Home technology providers

Must platform gives exhibitors the opportunity to have an interactive 3D/Virtual booth and communication tools to organize meetings, chats (discussions), contests, etc. with visitors. Must platform has a unique Networking features that allows visitors, who wish to, interact and explore new partnerships online. IoT Worlds (www.iotworlds.com) is a fast growing IoT website, one of the most visited in the World, composed by a team of engineers, marketers and managers with important experiences and skills on complex end-to-end IoT Projects. Federico Pacifici, IoT Worlds Founder and CEO said: “We are glad and excited to help Must for this growing path. We believe in the Team and the 3D/VR Virtual Exhibition technology. The future is now and we are able to communicate in the best virtual way with people and things.”

Hanène Maupas, President of Must: We are pleased to team up with IoT Worlds. Federico’s positive energy, knowledge and commitment to IoT ecosystem made us so enthusiastic to make our 3D/VR Virtual Exhibition technology available to build this digital market and to provide the Smart & connected Home ecosystem and community with innovative communications tools adapted to its time.

