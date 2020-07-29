Must ‘B2B Matchmaking platform’ & DOMOTIQUE News

Organization for the professional Virtual Exhibition Smart Home 22 to 25 of September

PARIS, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paris, July 20, 2020, Must, the matchmaking platform, designed to promote exchanges in the High-tech ecosystem, and Domotique News, a major player in the home automation media in France, announces the organization of the first virtual trade show “Smart Home Trends” with the “Must Virtual Exhibition ” platform.

Must platform gives exhibitors the opportunity to have an interactive 3D/Virtual booth and communication tools to organize meetings, chats (discussions), contests, etc. with visitors. Must platform has a unique Networking features that allow visitors, who wish to interact and explore new partnerships. Must and Domotique News will animate the show with conferences and live events to allow the entire ecosystem to meet and exchange.

Check out the first Must show on the Internet of Things at https://net-must.com/VE_IoT_Trends_in_2020/ Bruno De Latour, President and Founder of Connecticut COM,: "What levers would allow a real take-off of the market? " At a time when the CHIP project seems to be the «long-awaited solution», «Domotique News» offers to organize a place for debate and confrontation of ideas with the main market players like integrators-home automation, manufacturers of equipment, design offices and architects with the leaders of Federation of Trade Unions during the virtual fair «Smart Home Trends» which will be launched from 22-25 September 2020 and which will be organized by the Must B2B matchmaking platform.

Bruno de Latour is also a Smart Home & IOT expert and creator of the Living Lab" Smart Home" Smart Home 2040.

Hanène Maupas, President of Must: We are pleased to accompany Mr De Latour in his brilliant career for home automation in France. Our technology, combined with his knowledge of the world of home automation, will allow us to provide the home automation sector with innovative communication tools adapted with this trends.