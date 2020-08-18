Beat the School Jam 2020: New podcast, road construction will continue

Main, News Posted on Aug 17, 2020 in Highways News

HONOLULU — In consideration of continued lower than normal traffic volumes and distance learning models being applied around the state, the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will not suspend road work on Oahu as it has traditionally done for Beat the School Jam.

Instead, HDOT is launching a new podcast about the systems moving and connecting our island communities. The first episode is on Public transportation and pandemics and can be found at https://anchor.fm/hidot

“With the number of cars on the road still tracking roughly 20-percent below typical volumes and classrooms opening virtually we wanted to take a different approach to the start of the school year,” said Hawaii Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen. “We’re lucky to have two extremely knowledgeable guests, Dr. Brian Wu from HMSA and Jon Nouchi, Deputy Director of the City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services, for our first podcast. Dr. Wu and Jon share how to reduce risks while using public transportation.”

The podcast is called HDOT Moves. It will feature discussions on topics relating to transportation in Hawaii and will be uploaded on a monthly basis.

To see scheduled road work for state routes, visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

