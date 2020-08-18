Motorcyclists close I-270 Frederick County

August 17, 2020

Urbana, Maryland

Reports have been made to Troopers at the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack of a group of approximately 50 motorcyclists closing N/B I-270 in the area of Dr. Perry Road and spinning tires in the roadway. There have also been reports that someone fired several shots from a firearm while the motorcyclists had the road shut down. There has been no reports to any victims being injured during this incident. If you have any knowledge or video of what took place during this incident please contact the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack Duty Officer at 301-600-4150.