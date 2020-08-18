Troopers Investigating Shots Fired On I-270 In Frederick Co.

August 17, 2020

(FREDERICK, MD) – Maryland State Police are attempting to determine who fired shots on I-270 tonight in Frederick County during a brief shutdown of the highway by a large group of motorcyclists.

Just before 8:30 p.m. today, Maryland State Police at the Frederick Barrack received a call from a person reporting what sounded like multiple shots being fired on I-270 at Dr. Perry Road. The caller reported the shots were fired while a large group of motorcyclists had closed down I-270 and were doing stunts and burnouts on the highway.

As troopers were responding to the area, the group of motorcycles left the highway and went to the park and ride on Rt. 80. When the first trooper arrived at the park and ride, the group immediately left the area.

A preliminary investigation by Maryland State Police indicates a group of about 50 individuals riding sport motorcycles briefly closed northbound I-270 and began performing stunts and burnouts. It was during this time the caller reported hearing shots fired in that area. Troopers found spent shell casings on I-270, supporting the report that multiple shots were fired. No information regarding who fired the shots has been developed at this time.

Troopers have found no evidence that anyone or anything was struck by the shots. There have been no reports of shooting victims or property damage at this time. Troopers have notified area hospitals and police departments in the region.

Anyone who may have information about the motorcycles or motorcycle operators involved, or information about who fired the shots or anyone who may have been injured, is urged to immediately contact Maryland State Police at the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150. Callers may remain anonymous.

The investigation is continuing.