HealthSoul wins several national and global Healthcare awards
SPRINGFIELD, IL, USA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthSoul is an online portal that allows healthcare consumers to share opinions about their experiences with healthcare providers. Historically, they have only provided reviews for hospitals and insurance, but they are in the process of adding physicians. Doctors ratings are currently available in certain cities and countries and recently revealed its first list of patient experience awards. HealthSoul is among the fastest growing platform and reaching out to millions of healthcare users to educate them about different medical issues. HealthSoul has recently been selected for several healthcare awards.
Digital Health award Fall 2020
1. E-healthcare awards 2019
According to eHealthcare awards website: “This is a leading awards program, which draws some 1,000 entries, exclusively recognizes the very best websites and digital communications of healthcare organizations (both large and small), online health companies, pharmaceutical/medical equipment firms, agencies/suppliers, and business improvement initiatives. These awards highlight the role of digital communications in achieving healthcare organizations’ business objectives. The eHealthcare Leadership Awards recognize the work that has gone into creating outstanding health websites and digital initiatives.” HealthSoul, the global platform for doctor and hospital reviews was winner in 3 categories of eHealthcare awards.
a) The first category was Best Overall Internet site, this award is based on several factors like delivery of strong healthcare content, interactivity, medical care support, integration with the organization’s operations, as well as strength of web design, ease of navigation, and digital accessibility.
b) The second category was “Best Healthcare Content” for Healthcare Blog. According to eHealthcare website this is based on “How extensive, balanced, up-to-date, well-organized, and credible is the information presented? Includes individual wellness and community health initiatives.”
c) The third award was for same category “Best Healthcare Content” for HealthSoul Reviews directory. HealthSoul allows users to search and review their healthcare providers.
2. Spring Digital Health Awards 2020
In 2020 the Digital Health Awards celebrates 22 years of honoring the best digital health. The goal of the Digital Health Awards is to recognize high-quality digital health resources for consumers and health professionals. The awards program is organized by the Health Information Resource Center[sm] (HIRC), a clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields. The Digital Health Awards is an extension of the HIRC’s National Health Information Awards[ sm], the largest program of its kind in the United States. Because of the dynamic nature of digital health resources, the Digital Health Awards competition is held twice each year — Spring and Fall.
3. Corporate Livewire: Innovation & Excellence awards 2020
The Corporate LiveWire platform provides the latest business, legal & lifestyle news and developments. Content is available in hard copy print media as well as online features, interviews, events and corporate networking opportunities. The awards recognize the important work of businesses & individuals and celebrate their many successes and outstanding service over the year.
4. Global 100: Best Healthcare Consumer site, USA
According to KMH media group, the purpose of the Global 100 is to provide the readership with a comprehensive understanding of those firms that are truly leaders within their chosen areas of specialization. In 2020, Global 100, consisting of only 100 of the World’s leading firms and individuals, with votes received from global readers, in over 163 countries worldwide.
HealthSoul is rapidly growing with currently 58,000 healthcare reviews, 60,000 subscribers and over 100,000 monthly visitors. Health Soul is committed to helping people identify challenges in their healthcare strategies, increasing access to healthcare professionals, facilities and insurers, and innovating community solutions that lead to superior health outcomes. We believe optimal healthcare access rests on a foundation of more informed and effective decisions. Health Soul is implementing a comprehensive data and knowledge resource able to recognize and align with people's healthcare goals and promote direct connections between patients and the healthcare practitioners, facilities and insurers most relevant to their needs.
