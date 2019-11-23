HealthSoul wins 3 Healthcare Leadership awards at HCIC

SPRINGFIELD, IL, USA, November 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Internet Conference (HCIC), organized by Greystone.Net is the leading conference for healthcare marketing and communication leaders. It was held this year in Orlando from Nov 4-6. At HCIC several health websites, hospitals, agencies are recognized in form of eHealthcare leadership awards for their role in digital health.According to eHealthcare awards website: “This is a leading awards program, which draws some 1,000 entries, exclusively recognizes the very best websites and digital communications of healthcare organizations (both large and small), online health companies, pharmaceutical/medical equipment firms, agencies/suppliers, and business improvement initiatives. These awards highlight the role of digital communications in achieving healthcare organizations’ business objectives. The eHealthcare Leadership Awards recognize the work that has gone into creating outstanding health websites and digital initiatives.”HealthSoul, the global platform for doctor and hospital reviews was winner in 3 categories of eHealthcare awards. The first category was Best Overall Internet site, this award is based on several factors like delivery of strong healthcare content, interactivity, medical care support, integration with the organization’s operations, as well as strength of web design, ease of navigation, and digital accessibility.The second category was “Best Healthcare Content” for Healthcare Blog . According to eHealthcare website this is based on “How extensive, balanced, up-to-date, well-organized, and credible is the information presented? Includes individual wellness and community health initiatives.”The third award was for same category “Best Healthcare Content” for HealthSoul Reviews directory. HealthSoul allows users to search and review their healthcare providers. Currently HealthSoul has 21,500 reviews on 1000s of different hospitals, doctors and health insurance. The company is based in Springfield and some of the Springfield hospitals like Memorial Medical Center (184 reviews), HSHS St John’s hospital (98 reviews) has significant number of patient reviews on the website. A 2017 article in Becker’s Hospital Review found that almost 80% of patients search online before making a doctor’s appointment. In other words, most potential patients get their first impression about a healthcare provider or facility through the Internet.Review sites allow consumers to enjoy new opportunities to be more educated about all kinds of buying decisions – including health and hospital care. While review sites have their flaws, they do give prospective patients the same power to make judgements based on user experience that they have when shopping on other online sites.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.