goimagine.com Launches New Caring Economy: World’s First Marketplace Donating 100 Percent Profits to Charity

goimagine.com logo goimagine.com ad goimagine #caringeconomy

goimagine.com is looking to disrupt the $600 billion dollar online retail economy to help children in need

The concept of goimagine is a simple one. As the online economy continues to grow there’s an opportunity to harness that economic power to direct funds to worthy charities” — Jon Lincoln

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- goimagine.com , an online marketplace that connects handmade sellers and buyers, today announced the launch of its new e-commerce marketplace, where 100 percent of profits will be donated to children’s charities focusing on homelessness and hunger.In an economy that rewards greed over generosity, people in the United States are frustrated watching extreme levels of corporate wealth while also seeing the second-highest poverty rate among all developed nations. The issue of corporate gluttony is especially prevalent in eCommerce where over $600 billion is spent every year and only 10 corporations account for 71 percent of all sales.goimagine.com will be the first-ever marketplace focused solely on company growth for the purpose of increasing charitable donations. By shifting the focus of profits from investor returns to providing social good, goimagine.com believes there is an opportunity to start balancing a lopsided economy.“The concept of goimagine is a simple one. As the online economy continues to grow there’s an opportunity to harness that economic power to direct funds to worthy charities,” said Jon Lincoln, founder, goimagine.com “Our hope is to prove that an online marketplace can be successful while focusing on social responsibility with our profits. This is what the caring economy is all about.”goimagine.com's first charity partner is Horizons for Homeless Children in Boston, MA with plans to add more charities throughout the country as the marketplace grows.“One in 21 children under the age of six experiences homelessness each year, ” said Tara Spalding, chief development officer at Horizons for Homeless Children. “We are excited and grateful goimagine has chosen to shed a light on this issue and donate to the cause.”To learn more about goimagine, please visit: https://www.goimagine.com About goimagine.comgoimagine.com is the world’s first online marketplace donating 100 percent profits to charity that is connecting handmade sellers and buyers across the United States. The goimagine community includes thousands of handmade entrepreneurs passionate about growing a marketplace dedicated to quality handmade goods as well as focusing on a better economy.Our mission is to foster a #caringeconomy, and we're committed to helping charities focused on helping children in need.

The World's First Marketplace donating 100% of Profits to Charity