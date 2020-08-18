Spring, a Pet Tech That Re-Defines the Old Fashion Water Bowl

Keeping tabs your cat’s water intake so less time is spent at the vet

With Spring we make drinking healthy and fun again for those we care about the most!” — James Lee, Founder of Wimeiot Spring

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wimeiot, an innovative pet tech startup announces the launch of their newest smart fountain product, Spring. The highly anticipated kickstarter campaign will begin on August 18, 2020 and will run for 30 days ending on September 18, 2020. Spring will retail in the market in mid-2021 for $299, but during the crowdfunding campaign, limited early bird rewards will be available for as low as $149 (50% off the MSRP). For more information please see => https://sparklnk.com/kickstarter-spring/pr

Spring is a Smart water fountain that tracks your cat’s water intake with minimal maintenance while providing an enjoyable water drinking experience. The product automatically connects to the home wifi internet, and tracks water consumption with the built-in Wime tag sensor. With most water fountains maintenance is always an issue. Spring’s integrated design allows for easy maintenance with color indicator lights to notify users of the product status to minimize usage disruption.

Top 5 product advantages: - Smartphone app for alert notification and analysis - Water temperature controlled - Multiple water filtration - Product status LED indicator lighting - Integrated product design for hassle-free maintenance.

“As an owner of two cats, Simba and Lily, they mean the world to me. With extensive manufacturing experience, I'm set out to create products that help cat owners improve the livelihood of their precious felines.” says James Lee, Spring Product Imaginer.

For more information, visit https://wimeiot.com/ Kickstarter campaign page: https://sparklnk.com/kickstarter-spring/pr Press kit link: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/wimespring

About Wimeiot

Wimeiot was founded in 2018 and is set out to create products that help cat owners improve the livelihood of their precious felines. Drawn by inspirations from IoT technology and minimalist product design, we attempt to achieve the balance of functionality and look. Our newest product, Spring, is a smart water fountain that tracks your cat’s water intake with easy maintenance while providing an enjoyable water drinking experience.

