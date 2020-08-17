Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hardeman County Man Arrested on Weapon Count

BOLIVAR – An investigation by Special Agents with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Hardeman County man on a weapon charge.

In March of 2019, at the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, Agents joined the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the homicide of Deon Turner.  During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information that Trdarius Girley (DOB: 6/4/96) of Saulsbury was responsible for selling the weapon used in the homicide.  In June 2020, an arrest warrant was issued for Girley for a count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. 

Today, Girley turned himself into the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office and was booked into the Hardeman County Jail.  His bond will be set during his first court appearance.  The U.S. Marshals Service assisted in this investigation.

