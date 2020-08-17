Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WDEQ unveils improved spills website

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) today unveiled a new website for reporting and tracking environmental spills and incidents across the state. The URL is DEQSpills.wyo.gov, and the public can reach the site through WDEQ’s homepage at deq.wyoming.gov.

WDEQ created the new website as part of an ongoing effort to increase efficiency and transparency within the agency. The former spills website, WyoSpills.org, was more than 10 years old and did not offer the improved capabilities of the new site.

DEQSpills.wyo.gov will allow all residents to use geographic information systems (GIS) to map and locate spills or incidents across the state. In particular, when using a mobile device, residents will be able to use their phones’ GPS to pinpoint the exact latitude and longitude of a spill or incident. The site works on desktop computers, as well, but without the GPS capabilities.

The new site improves access to information for the public through increased agency efficiency. It includes a new dashboard that improves communication and access to information between the agency and the public, as well as within the agency. That dashboard streamlines information for residents and allows WDEQ representatives to find and release information quicker and more efficiently.

