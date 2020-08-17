Operation BBQ Relief teams up with Kurt Warner and Zach Johnson to Support Those Affected by the Midwest Derecho
Operation BBQ Relief sends equipment and supplies to feed communities in Cedar Rapids affected by the derecho.
Disaster relief nonprofit provides free meals to families and first responders in Cedar Rapids
Barbeque is comfort food, and we are proud to bring some comfort to the people affected by the derecho and give them one less thing to worry about as they work to put their lives back together,”KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operation BBQ Relief is partnering with NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback Kurt Warner and PGA Golfer Zach Johnson and the Zach Johnson Foundation to provide hot meals to their hometown of Cedar Rapids. While in Cedar Rapids, Operation BBQ Relief is serving over 11,000 meals each day to families, first responders, and disaster relief volunteers.
— Stan Hays, Co-Founder and CEO of Operation BBQ Relief
Operation BBQ Relief, a nonprofit disaster relief organization that supports communities by feeding displaced residents and first responders heartwarming barbeque meals, announced that it has deploy to Cedar Rapids to provide hot, BBQ meals to families and first responders affected by the midwest derecho on August 10. This is Operation BBQ Relief’s 68th deployment to support those affected by natural disasters since 2011.
“Barbeque is comfort food, and we are proud to bring some comfort to the people affected by the derecho and give them one less thing to worry about as they work to put their lives back together,” said Stan Hays, Operation BBQ Relief CEO and Co-Founder.
Caring for people after a natural disaster with the added element of the COVID-19 pandemic takes additional measures of care and consideration to how Operation BBQ Relief serves those in need. Since the start of the pandemic, Operation BBQ Relief has implemented new health and food safety protocols as recommended by the CDC and local health departments.
“We work diligently with our volunteers and partners to follow all the recommended CDC and local health guidelines to keep everyone safe as we serve our meals,” Hays said. “The health and safety of our volunteers and those we serve is our top priority.”
As a non-profit disaster relief organization, Operation BBQ Relief relies on corporate, civic, and personal contributions to ensure their efforts continue. Those interested in donating and volunteering can do so at www.obr.org. The need for donations is greater now more than ever before due to the magnitude of the derecho.
About Operation BBQ Relief
Operation BBQ Relief is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports communities following natural disasters with hot barbeque meals to those in need and on the front lines. After the devastating tornado in Joplin, MO. in May 2011, competitive pitmasters from eight different states answered the call to feed displaced families and first responders and served over 120,000 meals over 13 days. This experience was the catalyst that started what Operation BBQ Relief is today. With the help of more than 14,000 volunteers, Operation BBQ Relief has provided over 7 million meals throughout the United States. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has provided over four million meals to first responders, medical workers, veterans, families and organizations affected by the pandemic. In 2017, Stan Hays, CEO and Co-Founder was recognized as one of the “CNN Heroes” for his work with Operation BBQ Relief.
For more information, visit obr.org or follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @opbbqrelief.
