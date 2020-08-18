CBD Emporium Opens in Glendale Arizona at Arrowhead Mall

CBD Emporium

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Emporium is bringing its knowledge and expertise of CBD products to Glendale, Ariz. with the opening of an 800-square-foot retail location at Arrowhead Mall.

Based in Phoenix, with 25 locations throughout Arizona and Nevada, CBD Emporium is dedicated to the health and wellness of the communities it serves. The well-educated sales staff delights in sharing the many benefits of CBD with local customers.

CBD Emporium carries 40 different CBD brands, ensuring that staff members have an array of products to fit customers’ individual needs. Whether people have issues with pain, anxiety or mood or need CBD products for their pets, CBD Emporium is ready to align them with the best CBD products. Offerings include tinctures, consumables, vapes, bath and body products, capsules and pet products. All the CBD products CBD Emporium sells are infused with hemp that is grown and extracted in the United States.

“CBD Emporium is proud to be expanding further in the Valley with the opening of our Arrowhead Mall Location,” said Paul Steinberg, Chief Operating Officer of CBD Emporium. “Glendale residents are in for the ultimate CBD experience. Once they meet our knowledgeable staff and see our full line of CBD offerings, they will understand why we have 24 locations in Arizona.”

Top CBD brands available at CBD Emporium include Brio, KOI Naturals, Holistapet, Kurativ CBD, Sun God Medicinals, ORL, Sky Wellness, Vai Water, and many more.

Stop by the new retail center at 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale, Arizona. The store is open every day. If you have any questions and wish to contact the CBD Emporium in Glendale, please call (623) 486-4596.

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with 25 retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source of quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 50 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products derived from medical grade organic hemp plants. CBD Emporium’s knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing the best information, education and products to improve health and wellness. For information, visit www.CBDEmporium.com.

