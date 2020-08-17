8/17/2020

**Photo Release** CFO Patronis Joins Governor DeSantis in Panama City for Announcement of $10 Million for Hurricane Michael Recovery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis joined Governor Ron DeSantis and members of the Panhandle Legislative Delegation in Panama City as he announced the relaunch of the Hurricane Michael Recovery Loan Program. Administered by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing), the homeownership program provides $10 million in down payment assistance (DPA) to Floridians in the Hurricane Michael impacted counties. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “I was honored to join Governor DeSantis today in my hometown of Panama City as he announced $10 million to the Hurricane Michael Recovery Loan Program. Nearly two years ago, Hurricane Michael ripped through the Florida Panhandle as a massive Category 5 storm and every day since these hard-working people have fought to pick up the pieces and rebuild. This assistance is vital to helping our residents recover, especially while they are still dealing with the lingering effects of Michael and now the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you, Governor DeSantis, for your continued support of Florida panhandle communities.” For more information, please visit www.floridahousing.org. ###

