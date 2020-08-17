Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A303498                                          

TROOPER FULL NAME: David Lambert

STATION: Middlesex                                      

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: August 17, 2020 at 1507 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 North

TOWN: Berlin

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Lauryn Hubbard

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Port Charlotte, FL

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Total

INJURIES: Suspected minor injury

 

VEHICLE #2

N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 17th, 2020 at approximately 1507 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 North in Berlin, Vermont. Investigation on scene as well as statements from the operator indicated the vehicle was traveling northbound at an unknown speed when the operator lost control due to the vehicle hydroplaning. The vehicle struck the right-side guardrail and then the left-side guardrail before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest in the passing lane.

 

The operator reported minor injuries and was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center. The vehicle was towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

 

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE AND TIME: N/A

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

