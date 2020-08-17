Middlesex Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A303498
TROOPER FULL NAME: David Lambert
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: August 17, 2020 at 1507 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 North
TOWN: Berlin
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Lauryn Hubbard
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Port Charlotte, FL
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Total
INJURIES: Suspected minor injury
VEHICLE #2
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 17th, 2020 at approximately 1507 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 North in Berlin, Vermont. Investigation on scene as well as statements from the operator indicated the vehicle was traveling northbound at an unknown speed when the operator lost control due to the vehicle hydroplaning. The vehicle struck the right-side guardrail and then the left-side guardrail before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest in the passing lane.
The operator reported minor injuries and was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center. The vehicle was towed from the scene due to disabling damage.
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648