St Albans // Box Truck Rollover

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20B403633                     

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans                           

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: On August 17, 2020, at approximately 1500 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 104

TOWN: Fairfax

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Austin Rd

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ethan Wing

AGE: 65

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Farmington, ME

PASSENGER: NA

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006        

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: 24’

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rollover

INJURIES: No

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 17, 2020, at approximately 1500 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks were notified of a single motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 104 in Fairfax, Vermont. Through investigation it was determined Wing drove off the road to avoid collision with a vehicle turning into a nearby residence.

 

Vaillancourt Repairs was called to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

Vermont State Police were assisted by Fairfax Fire and Rescue.

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

