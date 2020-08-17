St Albans // Box Truck Rollover
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B403633
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: On August 17, 2020, at approximately 1500 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 104
TOWN: Fairfax
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Austin Rd
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ethan Wing
AGE: 65
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Farmington, ME
PASSENGER: NA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: 24’
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rollover
INJURIES: No
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 17, 2020, at approximately 1500 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks were notified of a single motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 104 in Fairfax, Vermont. Through investigation it was determined Wing drove off the road to avoid collision with a vehicle turning into a nearby residence.
Vaillancourt Repairs was called to remove the vehicle from the roadway.
Vermont State Police were assisted by Fairfax Fire and Rescue.
