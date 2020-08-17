St Albans // Box Truck Rollover

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B403633

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: On August 17, 2020, at approximately 1500 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 104

TOWN: Fairfax

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Austin Rd

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ethan Wing

AGE: 65

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Farmington, ME

PASSENGER: NA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: 24’

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rollover

INJURIES: No

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 17, 2020, at approximately 1500 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks were notified of a single motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 104 in Fairfax, Vermont. Through investigation it was determined Wing drove off the road to avoid collision with a vehicle turning into a nearby residence.

Vaillancourt Repairs was called to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

Vermont State Police were assisted by Fairfax Fire and Rescue.

