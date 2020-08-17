PennDOT to Replace Route 11 Bridge in Antrim Township, Franklin County

Bridge expected to be closed until September 9

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that its contractor plans to replace a bridge on Route 11 just south of Greencastle Borough between Commerce Avenue and South Washington Street in Antrim Township, Franklin County.

The road will be closed to through traffic beginning Wednesday, August 19, and will reopen on an accelerated schedule by Wednesday, September 9.

A detour will be in place using Interstate 81. The south end of the closure can be accessed via I-81 Exit 3. The north end of the closure can be accessed via I-81 Exit 10.

Work on this project includes replacing the existing single-span concrete slab bridge spanning a drainage ditch, and minor approach work.

CriLon Corp., of Somerset, PA, is the prime contractor on this $517,945 project.

This section of Route 11 averages about 11,500 vehicles per day.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018