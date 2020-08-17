Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Monroe County: Upcoming Road Closure on Interstate 80

​County:  Monroe Municipality:  Delaware Water Gap Borough Road name:  Interstate 80 East Between:  Exit 309 (US 209) and Exit 310 (Delaware Water Gap) Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  There will be several short-term (15 min) traffic stoppage/rolling roadblock to facilitate emergency aerial wire crossing. Please use caution and expect delays. Start date:  8/19/20 Est completion date:  8/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 PM To 05:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update: 

