Monroe County: Upcoming Road Closure on Interstate 80

​County: Monroe Municipality: Delaware Water Gap Borough Road name: Interstate 80 East Between: Exit 309 (US 209) and Exit 310 (Delaware Water Gap) Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: There will be several short-term (15 min) traffic stoppage/rolling roadblock to facilitate emergency aerial wire crossing. Please use caution and expect delays. Start date: 8/19/20 Est completion date: 8/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: