Berks County: Upcoming Road Closures

​County: Berks Municipality: Cumru Township Road name: US 222 Between: Madison Street and Brings Hill Road Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: There will be a short term (15 min) traffic stoppage to facilitate an overhead utility aerial crossing. Please use caution driving through the area. Start date: 8/18/20 Est completion date: 8/18/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 10:00 AM To 10:30 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update:

County: Berks Municipality: Washington Twp. Road name: East Chestnut Street Between: PA 100 and Pheasant Road Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for geotechnical test boring work. Detour will utilize South Main Street, North Reading Blvd., Township Line Road, and PA 100. Start date: 8/20/20 Est completion date: 8/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: