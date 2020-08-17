Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Berks County: Upcoming Road Closures

​County:  Berks Municipality:  Cumru Township Road name:  US 222 Between:  Madison Street and Brings Hill Road Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  There will be a short term (15 min) traffic stoppage to facilitate an overhead utility aerial crossing. Please use caution driving through the area. Start date:  8/18/20 Est completion date:  8/18/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  10:00 AM To 10:30 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update: 

County:  Berks Municipality:  Washington Twp. Road name:  East Chestnut Street Between:  PA 100 and Pheasant Road Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Road will be closed and detoured for geotechnical test boring work. Detour will utilize South Main Street, North Reading Blvd., Township Line Road, and PA 100. Start date:  8/20/20 Est completion date:  8/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update:

 

