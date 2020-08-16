Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DNR investigating fish kill in Long Creek near Washington

WASHINGTON, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a discharge into Long Creek near Washington after a person noticed dead fish over several days.

A small number of dead fish were observed on August 14 approximately three-and-a-half miles east of Washington in Long Creek. DNR officials discovered high ammonia levels and some dead fish near a storm water outlet. The investigation has not yet determined the source of the discharge.

The DNR will continue to investigate and any appropriate enforcement action will be taken.

