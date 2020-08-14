2020-08-14 14:23:18.55 Missouri Lottery Generates $33.2 Million in Monthly Profits for Education

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Missouri Lottery Generates $33.2 Million in Monthly Profits for Education

Profits from Missouri Lottery ticket sales in July have been sent to the Lottery Proceeds Fund for public education. The transfer of $33,279,706 brings the total for FY21, which began July 1, to more than $64 million.

Prior to each fiscal year, the Lottery averages the most recent five years’ profits for a “benchmark” and increases that amount by 1% to arrive at a prudent goal for the next fiscal year.

For complete information about Missouri Lottery proceeds, including the specific programs benefited in each county, see the “Where the Money Goes” section at MOLottery.com.

 

