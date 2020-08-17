Ad Victoriam Solutions Named to Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000
AdVic Makes the List Two Years in a RowALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Ad Victoriam Solutions - for the second year in a row - has made its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"Ad Victoriam is delighted to be recognized - for the second year-in-a-row - by Inc. 5000 for our growth. We create smart and tailored Salesforce® and MuleSoft® solutions that engage, equip, and empower teams to lead their business to victory." said founder, Jeff Jones. "We're honored to see our results validated by Inc. Magazine's annual award."
Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”
The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.
About Ad Victoriam Solutions
Ad Victoriam is a Salesforce and MuleSoft Partner who provides mission-critical consulting services, from strategy to implementation. Our nimble team of certified professionals across the country accelerates businesses by simplifying complex problems through cloud, integration, and data expertise. As a Certified B Corp, we balance purpose with profits and have made a strong commitment to the community. For more information, visit https://www.advictoriamsolutions.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
