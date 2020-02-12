Ad Victoriam Shows Value of Field Service Lightning

Ad Victoriam Offers Free Salesforce Field Service Lightning Webinar

Learn How to Optimize Your Field Crew’s Schedules

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Do you know if your field service crew is running the optimal schedule? Are they being underutilized or working overtime?By updating your schedule policies and running a schedule optimization job you can make your field service team more efficient. And by applying set rules and objectives, you can easily see how the team’s utilization increases without overworking them.During Ad Victoriam Solutions’ free webinar, -- “Optimize Your Field Team’s Schedule - Without Overworking Them” -- on February 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. ET -- we’ll do a demo of Salesforce’s onsite job management platform, Field Service Lightning, plus we’ll also delve into these Key Learning Objectives:- Learn how to optimize field crew’s schedules- Create scheduling policies, work rules, and objectives to drive productivity- Optimize scheduling policies and jobs to minimize travel time, overtime and costsTo register for the webinar (which is NOT a sales pitch!), click here



