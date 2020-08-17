Williamston Road bridge repairs over I-96 begin Friday in Ingham County
COUNTY: Ingham
HIGHWAY: I-96
CLOSEST CITY: Williamston
START DATE: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $8 million to perform critical preventive maintenance and repair work on seven bridges over I-96 and two I-96 bridges over M-52 in Ingham County.
Work will continue with deck work at the Williamston Road bridge over I-96 Aug. 21 and 22.
Other bridge projects include Hagadorn Road, Meridian Road, Elm Road, Zimmer Road, Wallace Road, and the two I-96 bridges over M-52. As the project progresses, additional information on the other locations will be announced.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Williamston Road will be closed over I-96 and traffic detoured via Holt Road, Zimmer Road, and Grand River Avenue. An alternate route is advised.
SAFETY BENEFITS: Performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.