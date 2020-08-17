Battle Mountain Road Closed

August 14, 2020

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – Battle Mountain Road, a popular access route for outdoor enthusiasts accessing the Battle Mountain Game Production Area near Hot Springs, will be closed due to reconstruction from Aug. 11 – Oct. 23.

“We are contracting a project to reconstruct road ditches, adding gravel and road crowning,” said Game, Fish and Parks habitat manager, Tyrel Schmelz. “This is a two part project and we will be doing about 1.75 miles this fall. We are looking at July 1 of next year to do the second part of the project.”

This is the only access to the popular Game Production Area and Schmelz is asking hunters to be patient.

“We know this area is popular with hunters,” he said. “Folks who normally hunt this area in the early fall should make plans to find alternate spots.”