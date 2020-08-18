SpeedyPrep Extends Discounted Pricing To Help College Students Get Back On Track

Save Time, Save Money, Graduate With Less Debt Take Back Control of Your Education Access to 25 Courses For Less Than $15 A Month

SpeedyPrep test prep provides an affordable solution for college students to earn college credit without attending a physical classroom.

SpeedyPrep has extended discounted pricing on all test prep products to help students who are impacted by COVID19. Our goal is to provide an affordable solution during these challenging times.” — Shara Wright, Executive VP, SpeedyPrep

ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpeedyPrep has extended special pricing on all test prep products to help students that have been impacted by COVID19. College students are struggling to recover from the closing of college campuses nationwide. Many students were unable to get the college credit they need to graduate on schedule. SpeedyPrep is committed to offering an affordable way to complete college credit during this challenging time.SpeedyPrep is a recognized leader and premier provider of test prep course materials for “Credit-by-Exam/Testing Out” programs that are accepted at 92% of all US colleges and universities. SpeedyPrep Test Prep products include test preparation for the CLEP™ (College Level Examination Program) and DSST™ (formerly DANTES), exams. SpeedyPrep's DSSTPrep is endorsed by and is an Official Test Prep Provider for Prometric/DSST credit-by-exam program.Credit by Examination – CLEP™, DSST™, ECE™, and UExcel™ were all created to help students earn college credit through examination, like the Advanced Placement (AP) program for high school students. The main difference is that AP is accompanied by a high school course. Anyone can use the 'Credit by Examination' option: college students, working adults, military service members, high school, and homeschool students. SpeedyPrep test prep, like the high school course, prepares anyone to pass these exams.Credit by examination is often used to complete general education courses like English, History, Math, and others. This reduces the cost of a student's degree and the time it takes to complete a college course. Students can save time, save money, and graduate sooner by testing out. They also increase their chances of graduating from college without debt. SpeedyPrep test prep backs all its products with a 100% money-back guarantee for the first time testing success.Students will have access to online test prep which prepares them for a designated exam. A progress bar will track the student's progression throughout the course, once the progress bar reaches 90% the student is ready to take the selected exam."Students earning credit through CLEP outperform their peers in subsequent courses and tend to complete their degrees at a higher rate than students who do not earn credit-by-examination." — Academic Success in Higher Education, College BoardWhat Do Real People Say In SpeedyPrep Reviews?“…I’m in my 50’s!”So far I have used CLEP for 12 credits over the past year. I have been taking courses at Community College of Rhode Island and will have completed my Associate's Degree in a total of 16 months by the end of the summer! I am also working two jobs at the same time. Thanks for the help! Oh, and I’m in my 50’s!”— Raffaelle G.“Your website fully prepared me for all of my exams!”I am a teacher. Last year, I decided to pursue my English certification. I needed to pass 5 English CLEP exams, and took my first, and failed. I knew I needed help, so I researched study guides which is how I found your website.I used SpeedyPrep to study for my remaining 5 exams, and as of yesterday, I have passed all 5 (on the first try!). Your website fully prepared me for all of my exams, and I couldn’t be more grateful. Thanks so much!– Audrey V.“25-semester credits”I wanted to drop you all a line and to say thank you for coming alongside our homeschooling efforts. We have a rigorous curriculum and find SpeedyPrep to be the perfect companion for receiving college credit for subjects our children have worked hard at, and with a little additional preparation from you, are prepared to receive college credit through the CLEP exams. Our oldest daughter took examinations after completing your study guides and applied 25-semester credits toward her Associate Degree. She is now studying Chemical Engineering. Our younger three kids plan to CLEP this year and carry on the tradition. Thank you so much!— Denise N.“Very glad I found it!”SpeedyPrep helped me pass a CLEP test and get credits I needed while I was very busy enrolled in other classes full time. I could study late at night, on the weekends, whenever I could squeeze it in! It helped me structure how to get through lots of material slowly over time, and the interactive tests helped me to gauge my progress along the way. Very glad I found it!– MimiHave questions about testing out? Download the FREE ebook "Earn College Credit Wherever You Are".

