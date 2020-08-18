Vacant Retail Space in Utah is Repurposed for Unique Boutique Fitness Studio
QURE revitalizes a shopping center with 8,000 square feet of specialized fitness and luxurious amenities.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QURE, a locally owned, multidiscipline boutique fitness studio, opened its doors at 156 N. Frontage Road in Centerville, Utah. The 8,000-square foot former retail space includes customized studios for indoor cycling, boxing, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), personal training, and Q-Kids, a fitness-based childcare program.
Utah residents Kody and Taylor Davis set out to create “the best of the best” in the boutique fitness world, and they engaged the services of Texas-based Barbara Chancey Design Group, a global leader in boutique fitness startups, commercial, and residential fitness.
“Bringing vibrancy and new life to the vacant space was extremely rewarding, and our team worked in harmony to guide every milestone from branding and architecture to interior design, operations, procurement, and training. This cohesive approach eliminated costly mistakes and delivered an oasis for physical awakening,” said founder and owner, Barbara Chancey.
A playground for the senses, QURE’s indoor cycling theater is equipped with multisensory illumination designed by British lighting designer Daryl Vaughan. In addition to touring with musical artists such as Rolling Stones, Phil Collins, Paul McCartney and Pink Floyd, Vaughan designed the lighting for Reunion Tower, a popular Dallas landmark.
Generous social spaces blow dry bars, keyless lockers with USB charging stations, luxurious showers, disinfecting service rooms, and HVAC designed for maximum fresh air intake are just a few of the amenities offered.
Here’s a sneak peek inside QURE, whether Centerville, UT is your hometown, or you and your gym bag are just passing through.
